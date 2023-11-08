Lokpal ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra, claims BJP MP

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that on the basis of his complaint, Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe into TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s alleged corruption that compromises national security.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the claim from the anti-corruption body.

Mahua Moitra is facing charges in a cash-for-query case.

In a post on X, Dubey, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand’s Godda, said, “Lokpal today, on my complaint, ordered a CBI inquiry into the corruption of accused MP Mahua ji by mortgaging national security.”

The comments of Dubey, who had earlier complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra for her alleged corrupt deals, came a day before the meeting of the Parliament’s Ethics Committee to decide the draft charges against the Trinamool MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar.

Reacting to the news of the inquiry being handed over to the CBI by the Lokpal, Moitra retorted by once again dragging in the Adani Group. She said in an X post: “For media calling me, my answer is: 1. CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam2. The national security issue is how dodgy FPI-owned (inc Chinese and UAE) Adani firms are buying Indian ports and airports with Home Ministry clearance. Then CBI is welcome to come and count my shoes.”

On November 2, Moitra, along with the Opposition members of the Committee, stormed out of a meeting of the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha accusing the panel’s chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her ‘personal’ and ‘unethical’ questions.

Taking a swipe at the Ethics Committee, Moitra tweeted on Tuesday, “No draft report circulated as is norm but will be ‘adopted’ on November 9. Meeting postponed to clash with Congress MP’s nomination date so he can’t come. BJP is calling allies to ensure attendance to adopt via majority. Chartered flights to fly in MP state president. How scared Adani and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi are.”

She had also written to Om Birla on November 2 alleging that she was subjected to “proverbial vastraharan” by the chairperson of the panel during the hearing on the cash for query allegations against her.

The Ethics Committee is probing Dubey’s allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha against industrialist Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

On October 26, Dubey and advocate Anant Dehadrai had given “oral evidence” to the Committee against Moitra.