Ambedkar’s contribution in making India a democratic country is invaluable: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said India is known as the largest democratic country in the world and credit of it goes to the contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is the architect of the Constitution.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is not just a name but also a source of inspiration and a great man who dedicated his entire life for the country, he said while addressing a public meeting at Mini Secretariat Palampur after unveiling the statues of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Captain Vikram Batra in Palampur in Kangra district.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has been working with priority towards the honour of martyrs and heroes of the country.

He said that Captain Vikram Batra has sacrificed his life for the country. A country and society which remembers the sacrifices of such brave sons always moves ahead on the path of development, he added. He said that the Allahabad Center of Service Selection Board, where NDA examinations are held, that block is named after Vikram Batra, the brave son of Devbhoomi and this is a real tribute to the son of motherland.

It is also a source of inspiration for every youth aspiring to join the army, he said, adding that the government is also working for the reconstruction of Shaheed Saurav Kalia Park in Palampur.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 40 crore in Palampur Vidhan Sabha Area in district Kangra. He inaugurated augmentation work of Drinking Water Scheme Dhad under Jal Jeevan Mission completed with an expenditure of Rs 2.04 crore and Flow Irrigation Scheme Gharuhal Kuhal completed at cost of Rs 2.27 crore.

Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami said the teachings of Dr Ambedkar are relevant even today and the places associated with him were also being developed as Panchtirth.

