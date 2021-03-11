Nine people were killed and 9 others injured, three of them critically, when a private bus plunged into a 200-metre deep gorge near Bhanjraru in remote Tissa belt of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The ill fated private bus, bearing registration number HP 73A- 1316, was bound for Chamba from Bondedi and had 18 persons on board.

The accident took place at around 10.15 AM.

“All the injured have been referred to the Medical College hospital Chamba after first aid in Tissa,” Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, DC Rana said.

He said the driver of the bus died while being taken to the Medical College, Chamba. The teams of Revenue, Police, Health and Fire departments carried out rescue operations on the spot and evacuated all the deceased and injured persons with the help of locals.

The DC, who also reached the spot, said an immediate relief of Rs 20,000 each has been given to the family members of the deceased persons and Rs 5,000 each to the injured persons has been handed over.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the accident by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Tissa. Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur informed the House about the bus accident in the morning.

He said the government will give every possible help for treatment of the injured passengers. Thakur expressed grief over the tragedy.