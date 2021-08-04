218 dead, 12 missing in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 218 people have died while 12 persons are still missing in heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh during the ongoing monsoon season, state jal shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur said on Wednesday.

Replying to a discussion under Rule 130 on climate change on the 3rd day of the ongoing monsoon session, Thakur said besides 218 deaths, 1,152 houses, shops and cowsheds had also been damaged in the monsoon season since 13 June.

“The highest number of casualties has been reported in Shimla with 34 deaths, followed by Kangra (25), Sirmaur (23), Chamba (21), Mandi (19), Lahaul-Spiti (18), Kullu (17), Solan (16), Una, Kinnaur (13 each), Bilaspur (12) and Hamirpur (5) in the period from 13 June to 3 August, he added.

Besides, several roads, bridges, water supply and irrigation schemes had suffered damage in flash floods and landslides that were caused by heavy rains,” he added.

He stated that the state government has so far suffered a loss of Rs 451.56 crores to roads and bridges while water supply and irrigation schemes had suffered a loss of Rs 187 crore.

Earlier starting the debate, Barsar MLA Inderdutt Lakhanpal said global warming was causing serious concerns as sometimes it results in drought-like situations and sometimes heavy rains.

It had further led to drying to traditional water sources and small rivers and rivulets, he said while urging the state government to provide adequate compensation to farmers whose crops had been destroyed in the rains.

Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi raised the issue of loss to crops in Lahaul Spiti district as they weren’t able to transport these to markets on time.

He alleged that the situation was not properly handled by the state government and the administration after the cloudburst in Udaipur subdivision of Lahaul-Spiti district.

Vishal Nehriya, Balbir Singh Verma and Jiya Lal also spoke on the impact of climate change on the people especially on the agriculturists and horticulturists.