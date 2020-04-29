A massive fire broke out in a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Wednesday leaving one person dead and two others injured. Many wooden houses were left gutted and property worth lakhs of rupees got destroyed because of the fire, officials said.

The fire reportedly broke out at 4 am when the occupants were asleep in Shishtwari village in Chirgaon in Rohru area.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been brought under control.

Rescuers reached the spot, 140 km from the state capital, and evacuated the villagers. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“A temple and six houses were gutted in the fire,” said Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal.

“While one person died, two others were injured and admitted to a hospital in Rohru,” police said.

This is the third incident of fire in Chirgaon area in three days.

Earlier, on April 26, at least 12 houses were gutted in a fire in Dugyana village. An 80-year-old woman was burnt alive in the fire, while on April 27, another such incident of fire was reported in the market of Chirgaon.