Sex racket busted in Ghaziabad spa, 9 arrested

Ghaziabad Police uncovered a sex racket at a spa here and detained nine persons, including four women, in connection, an official said on Friday

Rashid Alvi (26), Nitin, Ajay Kumar (38), Kunal Kumar (32) and Ankit Kumar (32) are four of the nine people arrested (24).

“The centre located at Mahagun Mall in Ghaziabad was being used to run a prostitution racket,” an official said.

At the Kaushambi police station, officers have filed a FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The official said that previous involvement of the said accused is also being investigated.

Aside from the arrests, the police have also recovered Rs 13,100 from the defendants.

(with inputs from IANS)