# India

Sex racket busted in Haryana’s Gurugram, Uzbek national held

ANI | New Delhi | July 13, 2023 8:25 am

Representation image [File Photo]

A sex racket being run at a flat of Ireao Corridors, Sector 67A in Gurugram was busted and a woman from Uzbekistan living here illegally was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the police received a tip-off through sources about the sex racket being run at a flat in tower C-3, Ireao Corridors, Sector 67A, Gurugram. Following the information, they laid a trap on July 11 and arrested a lady from the flat who was identified as Kilicheva Aziza (46), a native of Uzbekistan.

During sustained interrogation, Aziza disclosed that she is an Uzbek National and had arrived in India in 2015 on a tourist visa that is valid up to April 2015. But since then she has been living in India illegally without any legal documents.
Earlier, Kilicheva Aziza was declared a proclaimed offender by the trial court on 14.11.2022, said police.

