Himachal CM visits disaster-hit families in Mandi district, assures full support

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the disaster-hit Syathi village of Laungani Panchayat in Dharampur, Mandi district, where he met and interacted with the families affected by the recent cloudbursts.

He listened to the woes of the victims, shared their grief, and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation operations being carried out by the district administration.

As many as 61 people have been affected by the cloudburst, which caused significant damage to homes, cowsheds, and livestock. The district administration has provided immediate assistance, including Rs 1.70 lakh in financial aid, ration, tarpaulins, and other relief materials.

Speaking to the affected families, the Chief Minister said that the government stands firmly with all the affected and assured them of all possible assistance. He directed the administration to ensure the best possible arrangements for the affected.

A special relief package will be given to help rebuild damaged houses, and enhanced compensation will also be provided for loss of livestock, including cows, goats, and sheep, as well as for destroyed cowsheds, the Chief Minister assured.

Recalling the frightening incident, the villagers narrated their sorrows and said that the entire village was swept away all of a sudden, and they do not even have a place of land left to pitch tents for shelter. Many of us narrowly escaped death and were eyewitnesses to the horrifying incident.

“I assure you that if government land is available nearby, it will certainly be allotted to those who lost their homes. If the nearby land falls under forest area, the matter will be taken up with the Union government”, the Chief Minister remarked.

He also inspected the damage caused to the Mandi-Kotli road. Speaking informally to the media, the Chief Minister said that widespread havoc had been caused due to torrential rain in Mandi district recently.

“I was informed that 20 houses were completely damaged in Syathi village and 61 persons were safely evacuated and sheltered in relief camps,” Sukhu said. He added that an in-depth study is needed to ascertain the reasons behind landslides, even in areas with solid strata.

Never before have around 8-10 cloudbursts occurred in a single night, he said, adding that there is a need for both the central and state governments to jointly study the cause of such incidents.

He said that the Thunag, Janjehli, and Bagsiad areas in Mandi district have also suffered heavy losses due to widespread rains. Efforts are underway to restore essential services and reopen roads in the affected areas.

As per details, 10 people have lost their lives, while 34 others are reported missing in the Mandi district. The casualties include five deaths in Gohar sub-division, three in Thunag, and one each in Jogindernagar and Karsog. The identification of the deceased is being carried out by the administration.

MLA from Dharampur, Chander Shekhar, thanked the Chief Minister for visiting the disaster-affected areas within no time to share the grief of the people and be with them in these hours of distress, besides giving directions to provide immediate relief to those affected by the natural calamity.