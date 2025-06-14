Sri Lankan Army Chief visits IMA Dehradun to reconnect with alma mater

Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, concluded a meaningful four-day official visit to India on Saturday, reinforcing the long-standing and robust military ties between the two Armies.

In a powerful homecoming, Lieutenant General Rodrigo revisited the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, where he was commissioned in December 1990 as part of the 87th Course. Now the Commander of his nation’s Army, he returned as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade, witnessing the commissioning of a new generation of officers, including foreign cadets from Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

The event was deeply symbolic, with two Sri Lankan officer cadets, including RMNL Rathnayake, son of Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake, passing out as commissioned officers. Their commissioning brings the total number of Sri Lankan Army officers commissioned from IMA to 296, highlighting India’s continued role in shaping the leadership of friendly foreign forces.

Advertisement

During his address to the cadets, the General officer expressed deep honour in reviewing the Passing Out Parade at IMA, calling it a profoundly emotional homecoming. Reflecting on his own journey, he reminded the cadets that commissioning into the armed forces is not just about earning a rank, but embracing a lifelong way of service, responsibility, and leadership.

He urged the cadets to wear the uniform with pride and purpose, recognising them as part of an unbroken chain of patriots.

During his visit, Lieutenant General Rodrigo held detailed discussions with senior leadership of the Indian Army, including Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani and GOC-in-C, South Western Command, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, focusing on enhancing professional military cooperation, joint training, and regional security frameworks.

India and Sri Lanka conduct bilateral exercise “Mitra Shakti”, the flagship Army-level counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training initiative between the two nations. The tenth edition of the exercise was held in Sri Lanka in August 2024, and it continues to serve as a cornerstone for operational synergy and trust-building between the Armies.

At any given time, about 700 Sri Lankan Army personnel are undergoing training at various Indian Army establishments, making the Sri Lankan Army the largest foreign participant in Indian military training programmes.