Saurabh Bharadwaj holds meet to ensure preparedness against dengue

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has convened a meeting to ensure preparedness against dengue during the Monsoon season.

Officials from various departments, including Home and Family Welfare (H&FW), GNCTD, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Public Works Department (PWD), Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) attended the meeting on Friday night.

In the meeting, the DGHS informed that 40 lakh pamphlets have been printed centrally for distribution to the public and the genome sequencing of samples has been increased.

While the MCD briefed the Minister that all schools under it are providing kids with dengue home work cards and breeding checking has been increased. The civic body gave a presentation wherein they highlighted the common area under different departments where breeding is commonly found.

Bharadwaj directed the Special Secretary (Health) to call the Police and cantonment board in the next meeting.

The DoE informed the Minister that an advisory has been issued in May and the 2nd advisory would be issued in the 2nd week of July.

“PTM to be arranged in the last week of July wherein parents would also be sensitized for dengue and malaria related precautions. All schools have been directed to direct students to wear full sleeves clothings. Dengue homework card to be issued,” it said.

Bharadwaj directed that proper monitoring be in place since private schools are not following the directions regarding full sleeves clothings and also a mechanism to be developed for checking dengue homework cards.

While the NDMC, informed that advisory and dengue homework cards have been issued.

The Minister also directed DUSIB that proper checks be done in JJ clusters to stop mosquito breeding.

Officials from DUSIB informed that they are regularly monitoring and also deployed pumps to drain the Water.

Bharadwaj also directed DSIIDC that industries and areas under them may also keep a regular check.