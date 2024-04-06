SAU extends last date for submission of online application

The South Asian University (SAU) has extended the deadline for the online submission of applications for admission to various programmes including Bachelor’s, Master’s, Integrated Master’s, MTech and PhD for the academic session 2024-25, an official said on Saturday.

The University will now accept applications till the midnight of 10th April.

“The computer-based entrance tests for these programmes will be conducted on 20th April and 21th April simultaneously across South Asia at designated centres. The programmes on offer are in the areas of Economics, Biotechnology, Computer Science, International Relations, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Sociology. The entrance test is compulsory for admission to most of the programmes, however, there are modes of direct admission to some BTech, MTech, Integrated and PhD seats,” the official said.

In the direct mode of admission, certain categories of candidates are exempted from the entrance test and the shortlisting is done on the basis of their scores in certain standard examinations including JEE, GATE and JRF along with their CVs/SOPs/research proposals/letters of recommendations, followed by personal interview, wherever applicable.

“Beginning this session, the university has introduced new programmes in the Department of Computer Science, namely, BTech, Dual Degree (BTech+MTech), MTech and integrated MSc+MTech from the new academic session. The SAU has plans to introduce more programmes in the near future,” the official added.

The SAU is jointly established by the governments of the eight SAARC nations. About half the students in SAU are from India while the remaining half are from the rest of the SAARC countries, barring a few students from other regions of the world.