Sarangi, Rajput discharged from RML

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Ajay Shukla, informed that BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Both had sustained injuries during a scuffle between the Congress-led Opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Parliament entrance on last Thursday. They were taken to the RML Hospital and admitted to the ICU. Later, they were shifted to the private room from the ICU.

Giving updates on the health conditions of the injured parliamentarians, the MS said they were discharged from the hospital in the morning. Shukla, however, said that the follow-up on the health condition of the MPs will continue.

In response to a question on Sarangi’s X-ray done to see whether it was a minor fracture or because of the injury, he said it was normal. Earlier, he said that the doctors noticed that Sarangi had a swelling over his cheekbone and it turned bluish.