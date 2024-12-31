Sandeep Dikshit to sue CM Atishi, Sanjay Singh for charging him with bribery

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Tuesday that he would file a defamation case against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for levelling bribery charges against his party.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club here, the Congress nominee for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency said, “The day when Atishi said that we are taking money from BJP, former PM Manmohan Singh passed away. Hence, we could not do a press conference. After this press conference, I will file a criminal and civil defamation case against CM Atishi and Sanjay Singh.”

“I will file a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against them, of which I will donate Rs 5 crore for cleaning of Yamuna and Rs 5 crore for the fight against pollution in Delhi,” he added.

Castigating the AAP leaders for leveling the charge of corruption against him and his mother Sheila Dikshit, he said, “Arvind Kejriwal used to go around with 360-page evidence against the Sheila Dikshit government the evidence of which was shown to me by a delegation of the BJP. BJP’s Vijay Kumar Malhotra told me that he (Kejriwal) showed

them 360 newspaper cuttings as evidence. He is the first person in the world to produce newspaper cutting as evidence.”

Pointing out that the AAP has been accusing Congress of tampering with water and electricity meters to generate bills exceeding the consumption, he called it an irony that after coming to power, the party has not replaced a single meter.

“Similarly, Kejriwal targeted me for owning the cluster buses that are operating under DITMS. I wrote a letter to the LG asking him to initiate an inquiry into the matter. However, neither have I received any communication from the LG, nor the Delhi government was able to prove their allegations,” Dikshit added.

On the welfare schemes announced by the ruling party ahead of the assembly election, he said, “They should answer a simple question: Why are they implementing all this now? Why didn’t they do this earlier, they have been in power for the last 10 years.”