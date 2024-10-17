Sad that AAP leaders keep promoting their governance model even after losing elections: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Thursday said that people of Delhi have made up their mind to free the city of alleged misgovernance and corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party and whatever gimmicks its leaders may play, the people will no more support them.

Pointing at AAP’s performance in recently concluded Haryana assembly polls, Kapoor expressed that it was sad, and also surprising at the same time to see AAP leaders promoting and boasting of their model of governance, despite facing defeat in elections.

The BJP leader further stated that wherever AAP goes to contest elections, they vigorously campaign keeping their Delhi Model in front, but people of those states not only reject the party, they also ensure that AAP candidates end up forfeiting their security.

Kapoor said that people of Haryana have just rejected the deceptive development model of AAP as did the people of Gujarat, Goa and Himachal Pradesh in the state elections as well as during the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP leader claimed that now people of Delhi trust saffron party’s state president Virendra Sachdeva, who has ensured that if the BJP gets the opportunity to serve Delhi’s residents after 2025 assembly polls, the party will work to improve standard of the welfare schemes, and extend benefits of power subsidy to all consumers.

He added that the BJP will also provide clean water to all in one year and also ensure all schools teach science and commerce within one academic year, if it comes to power in the national capital.