Sachdeva questions Punjab CM on women’s allowance

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday alleged that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in a bid to gain votes, first promised a monthly allowance to women in Punjab and is now doing the same in Delhi.

In a letter to Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, he asked whether the Punjab government is currently disbursing the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance, as promised by the AAP during its poll campaign in February 2022. He also asked Mann as to what is the name of the women’s scheme under which the monthly allowance is being provided.

He hit out at AAP, saying that before misleading the women of Delhi, they seem to have forgotten that their Punjab government is yet to start the promised monthly allowance even after nearly three years.

The BJP leader further stated that in his letter to Punjab CM on Saturday, he has sought his attention to the five guarantees given by AAP to the people of Punjab ahead of the February 2022 Assembly elections.He reminded Mann that a significant promise among these guarantees was a monthly allowance of Rs1,000 to all women.

In his letter, Sachdeva highlighted that based on these guarantees, especially the monthly allowance for women, the people of Punjab, particularly the women, overwhelmingly voted for the AAP, resulting in the formation of the government in February 2022.