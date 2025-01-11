RPI-A announces 15 candidates for Delhi assembly polls

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Saturday announced its list of 15 candidates for February 5 Delhi assembly elections.

The party has fielded candidates in several constituencies.

The key candidates include Laxmi from Sultanpur Mazra constituency, Asha Kamble from Kondli, Deepak Chawla from Timarpur and Shubhi Saxena from New Delhi.

Talking to a news agency on his party’s entry in Delhi politics, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale affirmed his party’s support for BJP, its key ally in the NDA and said their primary objective is to make BJP victorious in the ensuing polls.

“The Republican Party of India is a registered political party and partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While we fully support the BJP, we have decided to contest on 15 seats in Delhi. Our candidates will represent various communities, including Dalits, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and Brahmins. However, our focus remains on ensuring that BJP’s prospects are not harmed. Our primary goal is to bring BJP to power in Delhi,” Athawale said.

He further said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country is progressing at an unprecedented pace. Delhi’s development is also linked to his vision. It is time for the people of Delhi to vote for BJP and reject the Kejriwal government.”