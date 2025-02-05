Delhi records 57.70% voter turnout till 5 pm; Mustafabad records highest at 66.68 %

An estimated 57.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Assembly polls till 5 pm, with the highest registered at Mustafabad constituency at 66.68 per cent.

Voting for single phase Delhi Assembly polls began on Wednesday early morning, across 13,766 polling stations, and it will continue till 6 pm.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in its Voter Turnout App, till 5 pm, an estimated 57.70 voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Assembly elections. The highest turnout was recorded from Mustafabad Assembly seat at 66.68 per cent.

The prestigious New Delhi Assembly seat witnessed a turnout of 54.27 per cent, while Kalkaji seat at 51.81 per cent, as per the data.

Among the districts, the maximum was registered in the North East district at 63.83 per cent, followed by Shahdara at 61.35 per cent and the East district at 58.98 per cent.

President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena were among the first who exercised their franchise. Murmu cast her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the President’s Estate, while Saxena at a polling booth at the Raj Niwas Marg.

Prominent among those from the AAP whose fate will be decided today include national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Atishi and several Ministers of her Cabinet including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan.

Key candidates from the BJP include Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, Kapil Mishra, Kailash Gahlot, OP Sharma, Satish Upadhyay, Harish Khurana and Ravinder Negi, while form the Congress its Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav, former MP Sandeep Dikshit, former MLAs—Anil Chaudhary, Haroon Yusuf and Alka Lamba.

In the outgoing Assembly, the AAP had 62 seats while the BJP had eight. The Congress had failed to open its account in the last Assembly polls, held in 2020.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, Delhi had recorded 62.59 per cent turnout.