ECI lifts MCC following poll results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday lifted the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with immediate effect following the results of the Delhi legislative assembly polls and also the bye-elections in Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

The concerned official of the poll panel on Monday sent a communication to the Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi, Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and the concerned Chief Electoral Officers in this regard.

The ECI mentioned that the provisions of MCC are enforced from the date of announcement of election schedule, and remain in operation till the completion of election process.

With the lifting of the MCC, now the restrictions under the same will be relaxed, as the same is a set of conventions agreed upon by all stakeholders and imposed during elections.

The aim of enforcing the MCC is to keep the poll process free and fair, and keep a check on any possible bid to wrongfully influence voters by use of different things including money, or even state machinery.

Meanwhile, CEO, Delhi, R. Alice Vaz, announced the successful completion of the Legislative Election 2025, stating that all the arrangements were efficiently executed, ensuring a smooth voting and counting process across the capital.