Republic Day 2025 celebrations to feature grand finale of National School Band Competition

The grand finale of the National School Band Competition 2024-25, held as part of the Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025, will take place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, on January 24–25.

The prize distribution ceremony on January 25 will be attended by Minister of State For Defence Sanjay Seth, while the event will be inaugurated by the Defence Secretary and the Secretary of the Ministry of Education.

A total of 16 school band teams, with 466 children representing four zones — East, West, North, and South — will compete in the grand finale. The competition, aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism, unity, and holistic education among students across the country, has gained tremendous enthusiasm this year.

The 16 finalist teams were selected after a rigorous selection process that saw participation from over 700 school bands from 34 States and Union Territories. This year, 568 teams, comprising approximately 14,000 children, competed at the State level, followed by 84 teams with 2,337 students advancing to the zonal level.

The competition includes two categories: Pipe Bands and Brass Bands, with the top three teams in each category set to receive cash prizes — Rs 21,000 for first place, Rs 16,000 for second, and Rs 11,000 for third. Each participating team will also receive a trophy and certificates, while consolation prizes of Rs 3,000 each will be awarded to the remaining teams in each category. Performances will be judged by a panel appointed by the Ministry of Defence, featuring members from various branches of the Armed Forces.

Since its joint organisation by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education starting from RDC 2023, the competition has fostered school spirit, patriotism, and unity through music. The vibrant rhythms of school bands are known to stir feelings of pride and courage, inspiring both students and the wider community.