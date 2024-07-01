Rajiv Dhankher takes charge as Director (Projects & Planning), DMRC

Rajiv Dhankher has assumed charge as the new Director (Projects & Planning) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

“An Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer of the 1992 batch, Dhankher has three decades of experience in project, planning and execution at numerous key positions,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Monday.

Dhankher is a Bachelor of Technology from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur and a Masters of Technology from IIT, Delhi. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from MDI, Gurugram, and an LLB from Delhi University.

Prior to taking up this role in the DMRC, Dhankher was DRM in the Ajmer Division of Indian Railways. During his tenure, the Udaipur-Himmatnagar Railway section was commissioned. He has also worked as a Chief Project Manager in the The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the Sahibabad-Ghaziabad-Duhai priority section.

Dhankher was also involved in the commissioning of the Jammu-Udhampur Rail Link Project, the spokesperson added.