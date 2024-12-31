Rajiv Chowk station to remain open till end of services on New Year’s Eve except Gate number 5, 6

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday informed that Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services on New Year’s Eve, except Gate number 5 and 6.

“This is in modification of the earlier notification issued on Monday as per which Rajiv Chowk station was to be closed for passenger operations tonight from 8 PM onwards,” a DMRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“As per the latest instructions received from the Police authorities, Rajiv Chowk Metro station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, i.e, 31st December 2024, except Gate nos. 5 and 6,” the spokesperson further said.

“Metro services on the rest of the network will continue to operate as per the regular timetable,” the spokesperson added.