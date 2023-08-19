Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings relief from scorching heat

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday morning, bringing temperatures further down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions.

Showers brought much-needed relief from the intense heat.

The rain drenched the revamped Central Vista Avenue (now Kartavya Path).

The water level of the Yamuna in the national capital dropped below the danger level on Friday.

The danger level of the river is 204.5 metres.

On July 13, the Yamuna registered its highest-ever level in Delhi, at 208.66 metres.

