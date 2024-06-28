Rain exposed preparedness of AAP Govt for monsoon: Sachdeva

Slamming the ruling AAP for the civic mess created by waterlogging the national capital following heavy downpour, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that the first rain of the season thoroughly exposed the preparedness of its government for monsoon.

“Today’s rain has exposed the monsoon preparations of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The way Delhi was flooded today proved that just like the Delhi government did not make a summer action plan for drinking water it did not make any plan for drains during rain,” he said here.

Taking a jibe at Delhi Water Minister Atishi, the Delhi BJP chief said, “The common citizens lost faith in the Kejriwal Government after the news of the government bungalow of the Delhi Water Minister Atishi being flooded came in.

He said first it was the corruption in the Jal Board and Public Works Department under the inefficient minister, Atishi, that made the people of Delhi cry for drinking water. Now, they have to bear with the waterlogging issue every day throughout the monsoon.”

“The announcement of setting up of a control room within 24 hours by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is a lie and a hoax because according to tradition, monsoon control rooms are set up in both Jal Board and Delhi Municipal Corporation from 1st June to 15th September. If it has not been set up then it is a matter of investigation,” he said.

The Delhi BJP chief asserted that the failure of Delhi government regarding monsoon also makes it clear that the Kejriwal government has no moral right to remain in power.