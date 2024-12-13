Raghuvinder Shokeen sworn in as Delhi Cabinet Minister

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Nangloi Jat, Raghuvinder Shokeen, was sworn in as a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government on Friday.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas. Chief Minister Atishi and other Cabinet ministers were also present at the event.

Taking to social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote, “Administered Oath of Office & Secrecy to Shri Raghuvinder Shokeen, as a Minister in GNCTD, in the presence of Hon’ble CM, Ms Atishi and other Cabinet Ministers.”

He also extended his congratulations to Shokeen on this occasion.

Shokeen’s induction into the Delhi Cabinet took place on November 18, a day after Kailash Gahlot resigned from both AAP and the council of ministers.

AAP highlighted Shokeen’s rural Delhi roots and his track record as a dedicated public servant, emphasizing his background in civil engineering and extensive political experience.

The party expressed confidence in his ability to enhance the government’s outreach and governance.

A two-term MLA from the Nangloi Jat constituency, Shokeen previously served two terms as a councilor, further solidifying his reputation as an experienced leader.