QR code-based trade fair tickets to be made available on Delhi Metro app

In a significant step towards facilitating enhanced visitor experience to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) scheduled from November 14 to 27 at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), QR code-based trade fair tickets will now be made available online from the official Apps of DMRC and Bharat Mandapam.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard wherein one can buy QR tickets online for the IITF through Delhi Metro App- DMRC Delhi Sarthi/ DMRC Momentum 2.0 and Bharat Mandapam App.

The tickets can also be booked on the website www.itpo.autope.in from November 14 onwards. The MoU was signed at ITPO by Rakesh Chandra Sharma, General Manager (IT)/ITPO and Sudhir Mittal, General Manager (Tele)/DMRC in the presence of Dr. Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations & Services), DMRC and Premjit Lal, Executive Director, ITPO.

Visitors to the fair can now purchase QR-based tickets for entry to the IITF through multiple platforms, including the DMRC Delhi Sarthi/ DMRC Momentum 2.0 App, the Bharat Mandapam App, and directly from select Metro stations. The facility of booking the QR tickets through these apps will be live from November 11. One person can book 10 tickets per day through these apps.

Along with IITF 2024 tickets, the app will also have the option to book 8-seater golf carts (with a driver) for transportation within the Bharat Mandapam premises. These golf carts will operate in two time slots: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 3: 00 PM to 7:00 PM. These carts will be available for four hours duration per slot.

Commenting on the MoU, Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC said, “This MoU will make it very convenient for the public to purchase tickets for visiting the IITF. ”

Both DMRC and ITPO are committed to making IITF 2024 a technologically advanced and user and environment-friendly event for all participants. Offering digital ticketing and promoting cashless transactions will reduce crowding, streamline entry processes, and enhance the overall event experience at the Trade Fair.