Health ministry’s pavilion receives medal at IITF

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said its pavilion, themed ‘One Health’, received the special appreciation medal at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam here.

Stating that this recognition celebrates the pavilion’s innovative design and impactful presentation of India’s healthcare achievements and initiatives, the Ministry said this year’s pavilion focused on the ‘One Health’ approach—a holistic framework emphasising the interdependence of human, animal, plant, and ecosystem health.

By acknowledging these vital connections, the ‘One Health’ initiative mobilises collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and communities to address health and environmental challenges while promoting collective well-being, it said.

The Ministry said its Pavilion featured 39 dynamic and informative stalls, showcasing major milestones in healthcare.

“Over the course of 14 days, the Pavilion served as an immersive experience, raising awareness of the ‘One Health’ approach and its focus on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare. Visitors had the opportunity to learn about a wide range of programs, from life-course health initiatives to innovative solutions addressing communicable and non-communicable diseases,” it said.

The Pavilion also provided free counselling, diagnostics, and consultations, making healthcare accessible to all attendees.

The Ministry said it remains committed to advancing India’s healthcare goals and promoting awareness of the ‘One Health’ vision, ensuring healthier lives for all.