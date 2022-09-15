Probe demanded into recruitment of teachers in Himachal Varsity

Alleging corruption in the recruitment of teaching faculty at Himachal Pradesh University, the Forum Against Corruption (FAC) has demanded a commission of inquiry to thoroughly probe into the irregularities.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, FAC convenor and former Deputy Mayor Shimla Municipal Corporation, Tikender Singh Panwar charged the HPU administration with using fraudulent means to fill up the vacancies of 250 posts of assistant professors, associate professors, and professors in HPU.

“The information sought under RTI Act revealed large-scale recruitment done setting aside merit which is no less than a major scandal that will not only rock the HPU administration but also the incumbent government,” he alleged.

The recruitments done since 2018, he charged, were carried out in contravention to the UGC rules and provisions of law laid out in the HPU Act.

He alleged the recruitment scam will not only deteriorate the academic standard of the university but will also ruin the future of thousands of students.