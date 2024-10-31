“Prayed for happiness, prosperity”: AAP leader Manish Sisodia celebrates Diwali with family, CM Atishi

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday celebrated Diwali with his family and Chief Minister Atishi.

In a post on X, Sisodia shared pictures with his family and CM Atishi and extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

“On this auspicious occasion of Deepawali, we worshipped and performed aarti of Maa Lakshmi with the whole family and expressed our gratitude for her blessings. We illuminated the house with the light of diyas and prayed for happiness, prosperity and peace in every corner. Once again Happy Diwali to all of you,” Sisodia said on X.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took to X and extended his greetings on the festival.

Advertisement

“Performed Diwali Puja at home with family. Prayed to Maa Lakshmi for everyone’s happiness, prosperity and good health. May Maa Lakshmi reside in your home too. May this festival of lights be auspicious for everyone. Happy Diwali,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, due to differences in the calendar this year, the Diwali festival is being celebrated over two days. The auspicious time for Diwali began at 4:00 pm today and will continue until 6:00 pm on November 1, with many people celebrating Diwali on Friday.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals in India and worldwide. Known as the Festival of Lights, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

Celebrations typically include prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, sharing sweets and snacks, and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Fireworks illuminate the night sky, creating a spectacular display that enhances the festive spirit.