Political leaders come on one platform in Lucknow to wish people on Eid

Thousands of people of Muslim community came to offer Eid prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow , where political leaders shedding their party differences joined to wish the people on the occasion on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and UP Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak were present and congratulated everyone.

UP Congress President Ajay Rai and state minority welfare minister Danish Ali, SP leader Rajendra Choudhury , SP Lucknow candidate Ravidas Mehrotra were also present.

Advertisement

Amid the atmosphere of political rivalry in the Lok Sabha polls, all the leaders along with the Imam of the Eidgah posed before the photographers.

Meanwhile , Eid is being celebrated with great pomp snd splendour in Uttar Pradesh. People wish each other Happy Eid-ul-Fitr after month-long fasting.

Elaborate security was made at all the mosques and eidgahs, and drone were deployed to monitor the situation.

A report from Meerut said a minor tension was averted timely when sone people wanted to offer namaz on the road.

However authorities quickly defused the tension and prayers were held inside the mosque.