Eid 2025: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with family and friends

As the crescent moon signals the onset of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025, millions around the globe unite in worship, thanksgiving, and celebration. This auspicious day marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting and worship, with it comes moments of unity, generosity, and love.

To assist you in spreading joy and cheer during Eid, here are some Eid Mubarak messages, quotes, and wishes to send to family, friends, and loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Eid 2025 wishes:

1. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your family peace, happiness, and prosperity on this special day.

2. May Allah bless you with joy, success, and boundless happiness. Eid Mubarak!

3. We wish you a day full of love, smiles, and warmth of family and friends. Eid Mubarak!

4. May Allah make this Eid lead you closer to Him and may He give you strength, patience, and victory in everything that you do. Eid Mubarak!

5. On this sacred day, may your dreams come true, your soul get cleansed, and your life be blessed with infinite blessings.

6. Eid is a day of reflection, thankfulness, and kindness. May Allah’s blessings be upon you and your family today and forever.

7. Let us enjoy this lovely day with love, laughter, and yummy food! Eid Mubarak!

8. Wishing you a sweet Eid filled with precious moments, happy memories, and plenty of joy!

9. Let the spirit of Eid fill your heart with boundless joy and your home with happiness. Have a wonderful celebration!

10. Eid Mubarak! May your heart remain light, your days bright, and your life full of blessings.

11. Wishing you a happy and blessed Eid from the warmth of my heart. Enjoy to the fullest!

12. Joy, peace, and prosperity—may these be yours during this Eid and always!

As families gather to celebrate this auspicious festival, let’s spread love and positivity through heartfelt messages. Whether through text, social media, or a warm hug in person, let your Eid wishes bring a smile to someone’s face.

Eid Mubarak 2025!