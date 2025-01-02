Police unearths illegal Bangladeshi immigration nexus in S. Delhi

The police on Thursday unearthed a racket involved in facilitating the illegal immigration from Bangladesh and apprehended four people in this regard from Fatehpur Beri area of South Delhi.

According to the cops, the arrested include a Bangladeshi couple identified as Bilal Hosen and Tanya Khan, who came to India through donkey route in Meghalaya and two Indian nationals, Aminur Ishlam and Ashish Mehra who facilitated their migration and provided forged documents.

Addressing a press conference here at the Police Headquarters, Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Jain said, An FIR was registered on December 28 under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and various sections BNS, Aadhaar Act at Fatehpur Beri police station and the suspect Bilal Hosen was arrested in this case. On his instance, his wife was arrested from Rajiv Nagar, Gurugram.

During the search of the house several items were recovered, including four Aadhaar cards, 18 credit, debit cards, Two PAN cards, six cheque books, two bank passbooks and a copy of a voting card and an Indian passport application form, Jain said.

On sustained interrogation and call detail analysis led investigators to another suspect Aminur Ishlam, a resident of Gwalpara, Assam. This person was transporting the illegal immigrants from Baghmara, a border district in Meghalaya, to Krishnai and Bongaigaon railway stations in Assam. He was arrested from Damra Out-Checkpost, Assam, and brought to Delhi on transit remand, the official mentioned.

A further investigation led the police to Ashish Mehra, who was arrested from Devi Lal Colony, Gurugram. Mehra, along with his associate, had been facilitating the creation of Aadhaar cards for illegal Bangladeshi nationals using forged documents, Jain added.

The syndicate was unearthed following the expose of another similar syndicate in which twelve individuals, including 05 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested. The call detail analysis led the cops to unearth another module, the joint CP elaborated.