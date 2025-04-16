Logo

# Bengal

Nine persons arrested in Bhangar violence

Nine persons were arrested by police in connection with a violent protest against the amended Waqf Act in Bhangar of south 24-Parganas district on Monday.

SNS | Kolkata | April 16, 2025 9:24 am

[Representational Photo : iStock]

According to police sources, eight persons were held from Uttar Kashi while the other was from Chandaneswar in the Bhangar area. Search operations are still on at several other adjoining places, police sources said.

Police have registered five cases after protesters belonging to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) allegedly unleashed violence demanding the BJP-led central government to withdraw the act.

They damaged vehicles and set on fire five two-wheelers belonging to police during their protest.

The ISF, led by its MLA Naushad Siddiqui had organised a protest rally against the amended act at Ramleela Maidan in Kolkata on Monday.

