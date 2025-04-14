Delhi Police arrest criminal wanted in attempted murder case arrested

The Crime Branch unit of the Delhi Police arrested an absconding criminal from the Prahladpur-Surajkund border that lies in Delhi-NCR. He was wanted in a case of brutal attempted murder case, it said on Monday.

The accused, Mohommad Asif (28), a resident of Tigri Extension, south of Delhi, on the intervening night of April 9 and 10, along with accomplices, was siphoning petrol from a parked motorcycle near Choti Masjid when a local confronted the group. They retaliated by dousing him with petrol before setting him ablaze.

Later that night, seeing the crime being committed by the group, when a neighbour, Salman, tried to contact the police, the accused shot him in the neck.

Both the victims were rushed to the hospital. However, Salman is in a state of coma, and on this. A case was registered at the Tigri police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam stated.

The senior officer further stated that, upon the instance of a team investigation to trace the location of the offender, he was later found near Faridabad. They gathered intel about his whereabouts and soon after apprehended Asif from the Prahladpur-Surajkund border.

During sustained interrogation with the arrested, he confessed to his involvement in the crime along with his associates Faizan, Bhuri, and Arman, the DCP mentioned.

Amid further probe, it came out that the accused was born and raised in South Delhi and entered in the world of crime as he had no formal education and due to an early exposure to drugs.

Subsequently, he got in contact with an active member of the Deepak Pandit Gang and has since then been committing heinous crimes. Asif has a history of crime, as he was involved in two cases of robbery and attempted murder at the Tigri police station.

A case has been registered against him under the relevant section of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and further investigation into this matter is underway by the cops.