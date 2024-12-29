Police nabs two wanted robbers after shootout in West Delhi

In the early hours of Sunday, a team of the West District Police

apprehended two wanted robbers, involved in multiple armed robberies

across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, following an encounter near Madipur,

Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi.

Acting on a specific tip-off about the suspects’ whereabouts, the

police swiftly mobilised multiple teams to cover all possible escape

routes, an official said.

Around 4:30 am, the movements of two individuals matching the

description of the wanted suspects were observed in the area and when

the cops asked them to surrender, the duo opened fire at them. The

police team fired back in retaliation and self-defense, injuring both

of them in the legs while the bullets fired by the suspects hit the

bullet proof jacket of a police official.

After the encounter, the injured robbers were rushed to a nearby

hospital, where they are undergoing treatment under police custody.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit and Rinku, who have a long

history of approximately 80 criminal cases, many of which involve

armed robberies.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the duo is wanted in connection

with at least seven armed robbery cases in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Further interrogation and investigation are underway to unearth more

details about their criminal activities.