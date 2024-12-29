Police nabs two wanted robbers after shootout in West Delhi

Delhi police deports an illegal Bangladesh immigrant
The deportee, identified as 28-year-old Sonali Shekh, a resident of Narail District, Khulna Division, Bangladesh, was found residing by violating provisions of the Foreigners Act, it added.
Acting on a specific tip-off about the suspects’ whereabouts, the police swiftly mobilised multiple teams to cover all possible escaperoutes, an official said.
In the early hours of Sunday, a team of the West District Police
apprehended two wanted robbers, involved in multiple armed robberies
across Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, following an encounter near Madipur,
Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi.
Around 4:30 am, the movements of two individuals matching the
description of the wanted suspects were observed in the area and when
the cops asked them to surrender, the duo opened fire at them. The
police team fired back in retaliation and self-defense, injuring both
of them in the legs while the bullets fired by the suspects hit the
bullet proof jacket of a police official.
After the encounter, the injured robbers were rushed to a nearby
hospital, where they are undergoing treatment under police custody.
The suspects have been identified as Rohit and Rinku, who have a long
history of approximately 80 criminal cases, many of which involve
armed robberies.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the duo is wanted in connection
with at least seven armed robbery cases in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.
Further interrogation and investigation are underway to unearth more
details about their criminal activities.
