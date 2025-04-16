Delhi Police arrest three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Outer Delhi

In a breakthrough, the Outer North District police on Wednesday apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and a minor, it said.

The arrested individuals are identified as Hilal Hussain, 36, his wife, 32, and their two-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said the cops conducted a special drive to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. A team collected local intelligence and used human informers to track down the suspects.

About the immigrants, Valsan said Hussain reportedly came to Delhi with his parents years ago and settled in Yamuna Pushta Jhuggi before shifting to JJ Colony, Bawana later. He married a woman who was also a Bangladeshi national, about 5-6 years ago, and they have a two-year-old son. He also has an Aadhaar card issued in his name.

The police will send the arrested individuals to a deportation center after completing all necessary formalities.