Delhi Police’s major drug bust: 620 g of heroin seized, 5 held

In a major crackdown, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the outer north district arrested five drug peddlers, seizing 620 grams of heroin that holds a market value of Rs 1.25 crore, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan said the police team was tipped off by informers about an illegal drug network being operated in the area.

The senior officer continued by saying that the team conducted three operations within the district to dismantle the racket. Police gathered intel on the traffickers, and based on the information, five drug suppliers were held, and a total of 620 grams of heroin was confiscated from their possession.

Briefing about the case, Valsan stated that in the first operation, acting on secret information, the police raided the tipped location, through which one accused was apprehended with 300 grams of narcotic substance in his possession from the area of Swami Shradhanand Colony, Bhalswa Dairy.

While probing, it was found that the apprehended, Sahibul, has a history in crime, as he was previously involved in three cases, and his brother is currently in judicial custody for murder that is linked to rivalry over narcotic substance trade.

Additionally, the second operation conducted by the police team led to the arrest of three illegal suppliers, wherein two of them were earlier apprehended with a seizure of 304 grams of heroin in their possession.

During the interaction with the media, the DCP mentioned that the third operation carried out by the police team led to the arrest of Farooq (35), an accused who has a history of criminal involvement, including previous NDPS Act convictions. Earlier, four other individuals were arrested in the same case with 4.35kg of ganja that was seized from their possession.

However, Farooq’s wife, Aamana, is currently in judicial custody under the NDPS Act, registered at the Narela police station, with seven prior cases against her, including two NDPS violations, the DCP mentioned.

During the investigation, a total of 620 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore as well as a white Ertiga car were seized by the cops, the senior officer stated in the conference.

Moreover, a case has been registered against the group of accused in this case, and a further investigation into this matter is ongoing.