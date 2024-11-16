Police arrest second shooter in murder of gangster’s close aide in Mundka

The Delhi Police on Saturday made a second arrest in connection with the alleged killing of a member of a rival gang member in the Mundka area of Outer Delhi.

The shooter, 20-year-old Tushar, was arrested from Kundli village in Sonipat, Haryana, after the police received information that he was coming to the area to retrieve a motorcycle used in the crime, which had been dumped there to avoid arrest following the shootout.

A kingpin shooter was earlier arrested on Thursday following an encounter with the special cell in this regard.

The deceased, 26-year-old Amit Lakra, a close aide of Gogi-Mann gang leader Ankesh Lakra, who was recently granted bail, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the night of November 9. The rival Tillu Tajpuriya-Devender Bambiha gang took responsibility for the murder through a social media post.

During interrogation, Tushar disclosed that he came into contact with a Delhi gang through one of his childhood friends, who is also a co-accused in this murder.

He aspired to gain notoriety like other gangsters, so he joined the gang and, at the behest of its leader, committed the murder of rival gang member Amit Lakra along with his associates.

The Bambiha gang is a recent addition to the gang wars in the capital and is currently working with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, an official said.

He added that both the Tajpuriya and Gogi gangs have been rivals for a long time, as in 2020, Gogi was allegedly gunned down by Tajpuriya gang members in a court in Rohini while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

To avenge this, Tajpuriya was stabbed to death inside Tihar jail by Gogi gang members last year, the official said.