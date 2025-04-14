FIR against man for torturing puppy to get Social Media ‘Likes’ in Raj’s Pratapgarh

After a deeply distressing video showing a depraved young man mercilessly punching and torturing a puppy, seemingly for social media ‘likes’, went viral, the police in Pratapgarh have filed an FIR against the perpetrator on the initiative of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India.

The complaint and pursuance by PETA has convinced the police in Pratapgarh to register suo-motu FIR under sections 325 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 3 and 11(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, PETA India spokesperson Saloni Sakaria said.

The police were first informed about the crime by Gaurav Arya of Gau Raksha Dal Haryana, following which the police located and nabbed the alleged abuser. The police have confirmed that the puppy is alive and safe, and a medical examination is underway, the spokesperson said.

The video of the horrific abuse was uploaded by the main accused on his Instagram account. In the video, the accused can be seen senselessly assaulting a terrified puppy by yanking him by the neck, slamming him onto a cot, punching him, and pinning him underfoot while all the while the puppy cries out in fear.

Another individual can be seen in the video allowing the abuse in the film, while a person filming the abuse can be heard laughing in the background. The video post seems to have been taken down after police intervention.

After receiving tremendous backlash on social media, the accused has posted an apology video seeking forgiveness for his actions, but PETA India has warned and impressed the police of the fact that the individual remains dangerous.

“Those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans. The abuse of animals and the involvement of young adults in such heinous activities should be treated with the utmost seriousness,” she said.

“We appreciate the efforts of Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Vineet Kumar Bansal, IPS and SHO Kesariyawad police station Ramesh Chandra Meena, for sending a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated”, the spokesperson said.

PETA India demanded that the animal abuser undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance.

Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans. A study published in the Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal – stated, “Those who engage in cruelty to animals were three – times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.”

To stress her point, narrated a few tales to emphasise that history is replete with offenders whose violent tendencies were first directed at animals.