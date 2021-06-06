With insinuations of working under the influence of Ration Mafia, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Centre for stalling AAP’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme in the national capital, which he said would have benefitted lakhs of poor people.

“Just two days before ‘Doorstep Delivery of Ration’ scheme’s implementation in Delhi, the central government stopped it. If pizza delivery can be allowed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, then why not ration?” Kejriwal asked.

Addressing a digital press conference, Delhi CM also disputed the centre’s claim that his government did not take permission for the implementation of the scheme.

“We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don’t need Centre’s approval but we did so out of courtesy,” he said.

Kejriwal also accused the centre of taking the step under the “influence” of the ration mafia, which he said has ensured that the pro-poor revolutionary scheme does not get implemented in the national capital.

Under the proposed scheme, the Delhi government has promised to deliver 4kg of flour and 1kg of rice cleaned and packed at the doorstep of every beneficiary. Earlier, the name of the scheme was ‘Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’, but was dropped by the Delhi government on the objection raised by the Centre.