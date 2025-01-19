Parvesh Verma vows to defeat Kejriwal by 20k votes

Former MP and BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency Parvesh Verma, on Sunday, predicted that Arvind Kejriwal, who is pitted against him, in the election by a margin of 20,000 votes.

The statement from Verma came a day after the AAP alleged attack on national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s car with stones during an election campaign and Verma countered the allegation saying three youths, residents of the New Delhi area, were allegedly hit by AAP chief’s vehicle as they tried to approach him during his door-to-door campaign for polls.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Verma gave it in writing that he would be able to defeat Kejriwal by 20,000 votes. “A vehicle in which Kejriwal himself was sitting hit three local youths but the AAP is creating a fake narrative of an attack on him,” he said.

Advertisement

Verma said that five years ago, on this exact date, January 19, Kejriwal had announced 10 guarantees, which included a pollution-free Delhi, clean and bright Delhi, safer Delhi for women, facilities in unauthorized colonies, housing for slum dwellers, a shining Delhi, access to clean water, world-class schools, affordable healthcare facilities, and the largest and cheapest public transport system.

All of these promises remained unfulfilled and the people of Delhi are now pointing out how bad the city’s situation has become, he said.

He has not been able to step out of his New Delhi constituency and was conducting door-to-door campaigns. Not a single photo or video of his public meeting in the constituency is available due to poor response by the locals, he claimed “Kejriwal is conducting his election campaign with a convoy of 50 cars and 400 Punjab Police personnel despite having taken the oaths to refuse security and vehicles. Voters will not support him this time,” he emphasised.

The BJP leader claimed that Kejriwal would finish at the third position. After this, he would be planning to go to Punjab to replace Bhagwant Mann as the chief minister.