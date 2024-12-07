one dead, another injured over fight on toilet issue

One person died while another was injured after the quarrelling neighbours stabbed three people during their fight over the use of a common toilet in the Govindpuri area of South East Delhi

According to police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Govindpuri at midnight in which two neighbors had beaten each other.DCP (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said that three people identified as Sudheer, his brother Prem and their friend Sagar were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Singh added that at 3 am, the hospital told police that Sudheer has died while Prem is undergoing treatment and Sagar was discharged.The deceased had stab injuries at chest near heart and at face probably from a kitchen knife, he added. The DCP said that both families were tenants on the first floor of a building in Govindpuri and had a common toilet. The quarrel started over the use of the toilet.

Police have detained three people named Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena and their three sons in this regard and a case under sections of murder has been registered at Govindpuri police station.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met the kin of the deceased at AIIMS trauma centre.The CM criticized the Centre over its failure on the Law and Order situation in the city.