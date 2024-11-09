One dead, another injured in N. Delhi cylinder blast

A LPG cylinder blast in the Krishan Vihar area of North Delhi resulted in the death of a woman and left another severely injured. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the incident took place around 3: 30 pm today. Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site following reports of the explosion and it was found that the blast had caused a portion of the house to collapse, DFS added.

The fire department informed that a 25-year-old woman identified as Rajni, was killed on the spot, while another 20-year-old Renu, sustained burns covering 18 per cent of her body. Both were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by a CATS ambulance. While Rajni was declared dead upon arrival ,Renu is undergoing treatment.

A police team also rushed to the spot and are asserting the exact cause behind the cylinder blast.

