‘On Duty Sir’ – first ever play on life of police personnel staged in Delhi

Pacyon Foundation, a leading foundation, staged their play “On Duty Sir” which highlighted various issues faced by the police in taking out time for their family and personal lives, getting time off from work (holidays), psychological issues, suicides and suicidal tendencies among the police amongst other problems.

Pacyon is an organisation founded by Pradeep Gupta and Rajeev Gupta, that has been reaching out to more and more people through the medium of art, culture, and sport.

The play “On Duty Sir” directed by Vipin Kumar and scripted by Saquib Siddiqui was staged on December 15, 2024 at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium here.

This marks a significant milestone in Pacyon Foundation’s mission to spread awareness, on issues that are socially, politically, economically or culturally relevant, among individuals and communities to sensitise and empower them to take informed decisions with greater awareness.

Further bringing improvements and upliftments in the society and its surroundings, to make this world a better place for all.

The play “On Duty Sir” was staged with an aim to humanise the image of the Police. As we know, the Police plays an important role in the society, however their image creates fear in the minds of common people making them apprehensive of any direct contact with them.

Although the police is an instrument of the state in enforcing law and order in the society, the Police Personnel are also people living in the same society and are equally human as others.

It is pertinent to note that policemen are also human beings. They also have a family like any other citizen of the country and they are also born with the same human rights as any other person in this world, they too can be a victim of something and suffer mental or physical pain. The police can also shed a tear.

The play “On Duty Sir”, broke the one-sided image of the police that was created amongst the general public and presented the humane side of the police to the public, generating comparison among the masses towards them and treating them with more sensitivity and respect.

The play was developed under able guidance and inspiration of Dr Muktesh Chander IPS Retd and was attended by eminent personalities, including Amit Lodha, IG Bihar police, Jaspal Singh, Spl Commissioner Delhi Police, Rajkumar Aggarwal, SP UP police.

Further, the organisation aims to take this play to different levels to create more and more awareness among people for the Police.

The plays done in the past by the organisation like ‘Gandhi tum Zinda Ho’, ‘Jan Se Mann ki Jai Ho’, ‘Gaddha Gate’, ‘Bhagat Singh – ek Soch ek baar Phir’, and ‘Jallianwala Bagh files’, were widely loved and supported by the audience. The organisation also is open for collaboration and Corporation of as many art, theatre and creative enthusiasts for the future.