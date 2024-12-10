Nurse killed in a head-on collision of cars in Rohini

A 47-year-old nurse died on the spot while a dentist of the same age was injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and another car in Sector 36 of Rohini in North West Delhi.

After receiving the information about the incident at around 11 am, the police rushed a team to the spot where it found the two vehicles involved in the accident. They shifted the injured, identified as Jyoti and Vijayant, to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where Jyoti succumbed to her injuries while Vijayant is undergoing treatment, an official said.

The official added that Jyoti was working as a staff nurse in the Lady Harding Hospital and Medical College while Vijayant works as a dentist at a private hospital in the Bawana area.

The driver of the offending vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio is on the run and efforts are being made to nab him even as the cause of the accident is being ascertained, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at the Begampur police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

On Sunday, three people lost their lives while retrieving luggage from the rear of a bus when it was hit by a truck. The accident occurred onNH 48 in the Vasant Kunj area around 5 am. The truck driver alsosustained injuries in the collision.