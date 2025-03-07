Two held for mowing down newspaper hawker in Rohini

Two people were booked in connection with the fatal accident last week involving a Delhi University student who was on his way to distribute newspapers on his bicycle in the Rohini area of North West Delhi, police said on Friday.

The 19-year-old part-time newspaper hawker was mowed down in the hit-and-run case.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of March 1 when Rishal Singh was hit by a car while he was on his way to distribute newspapers near Sector 15 in Rohini.

As per Delhi Police, CCTV analysis of the area revealed that the hawker on a bicycle was hit by a blue coloured car. The driver fled the spot after the hit.

The identification of the car resulted in the arrest of the driver, identified as Saurabh, who was accompanied by his uncle Pankaj, both residents of Rohini, and they admitted to hitting the teenager.

In their statement to the cops, the duo revealed that on the day of the accident, they were returning from Hanuman Temple in the Yamuna Bazaar area, and as they reached a T point on KNK Marg near the RTO office of Sectors 15 and 16 they hit the student from behind, and fled the scene.

They also got their car repaired in Panipat in Haryana to evade their arrest.

Cops mentioned that Rishal, a resident of Budh Vihar, was pursuing his undergraduate degree from DU and was working as a newspaper distributor in the morning to finance his studies.