NSUI protests against Shah’s remarks in DU

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), on Wednesday, organised a
protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr.
Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution here at
the Arts Faculty, Delhi University.
The Congress-affiliated student organisation also organised similar
protests in the higher education institutions throughout the country.
Speaking during the protest, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary
said, “Amit Shah has not only insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar but has
also disrespected our nation. We demand a public apology from him to
the nation for his remarks. Failing this, he must resign from his post
immediately.”
The protest witnessed significant participation from NSUI members and
students, who raised slogans and expressed their anger at the
disrespect shown towards one of India’s greatest leaders.
Moreover, left affiliated AISA also protested at the same venue by
burning the effigy of Amit Shah in protest against his alleged remarks
on Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Parliament.