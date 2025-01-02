NSUI demands DU college be named after Dr Singh

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a college under the Delhi University (DU) be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.

The demand of the Congress’ student wing comes a day prior to the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of a college of DU named after Hindu ideologue Veer Savarkar in Delhi.

In his letter addressed to Mr Modi, NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, while referring to the laying of foundation stone of Veer Savarkar college, wrote, “NSUI strongly demands that this institution be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.”

Recalling contributions of Singh, who had served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, he said, “His passing has left a deep void. The most fitting tribute to his legacy would be to dedicate premier educational institutions in his name.”

The NSUI chief said Singh’s monumental contributions included the Central Universities Act, 2009, Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, and added that these initiatives revolutionised the nation’s education system, benefiting millions.

“Dr Singh’s legacy as a scholar, economist, and public servant embodies resilience, merit, and dedication to public welfare. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honour his transformative vision,” he added.

Among other demands of the NSUI included inclusion of the former Prime Minister’s life journey in academic curriculum. The NSUI chief said the government must act immediately to recognise his unparalleled contributions for the country.

Singh, the key architect of India’s economic liberalization,passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national Capital on 26th December at the age of 92.