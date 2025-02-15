NSUI President writes to JMI VC over suspension of students

Amid the row over the suspension of more than 15 students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary on Saturday wrote to the Vice Chancellor, condemning the action.

“The suspension, police detention, and harassment of students are condemnable. It is shocking to learn that personal data, including details of female students, has been leaked by the administration, jeopardising the safety of students,” the letter stated.

“Universities are meant to be spaces for free thought, democratic expression, and constructive dissent. However, by imposing draconian measures, including issuing orders to curb student protests, Jamia is systematically eroding the democratic rights of its students,” it added.

“We demand the immediate revocation of suspension orders, an end to police intimidation of students, and strict action against those responsible for the data leak. The university must create a safe environment for its students rather than suppressing their voices through fear and repression,” read the letter.

“NSUI stands in solidarity with the students of Jamia and will continue to raise its voice against any injustice or curtailment of democratic rights,” Choudhary said.