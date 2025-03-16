In a major outreach before polls, Bihar Congress launches state-wide yatra

The Congress launched its state-wide ‘Palaayan Roko, Naukari Do ’ (Stop Migration, Give Job) padyatra on Sunday from the Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran district of Bihar, which is considered a major outreach initiative aimed at addressing unemployment and migration issues before the state elections.

Senior party leader Kanhaiya Kumar leads the yatra organised by the Youth Congress and the NSUI, which is also considered the firebrand student leader’s launch vehicle in Bihar politics.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh were present at the launch of the yatra. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is expected to join the yatra before it culminates in Patna.

Kanhaiya Kumar, NSUI National in-charge, said that the BJP-Nitish government has not taken any concrete steps to stop the migration of the youth of Bihar. Despite 20 years of its continued rule, the government has also failed in creating employment opportunities for the youth.

“Why Bihar has no city like Hyderabad or Bengaluru? Even for Honeymoon people go to other states,” he said.

He asserted that migration is the biggest economic, social and political issue today in Bihar. He alleged that the political parties have never allowed this to become an issue in the elections. ”But the youth of Bihar have now decided that they will set the agenda. They will raise the issue of migration and unemployment now.”

He said, “We have started this journey to make sure that our youth’s issues should top the agenda of every political debate on the TV channels as well as on every political party’s election manifesto.”

He said that the purpose of this yatra is to provide jobs to the youth of Bihar. The government will have to provide employment with full benefits, he pointed out.

Raising the issue of unemployment, Kanhaiya Kumar said that the Bihar government has been running in ad-hoc mode, as most of its employees are contractual workers. They are not permanent government employees. They do not enjoy pension and other facilities, which is a major cause for concern.

“All MLAs, MPs, ministers and chief ministers are entitled to get pension and all other post-retirement benefits. Why this injustice with government employees. The government must agree to give similar benefits to every employee and fill all the vacancies as soon as possible,” he said.