Not much respite for Delhi with AQI value at 349

With not much respite for the residents, Delhi’s average air quality on Monday remained to be in the ‘very poor’ category, the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

City’s AQI, based on the average of past 24 hours, at 4 pm on Monday pegged at 349, as per the CPCB, with observations from across 38 air monitoring stations. Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 were the primary pollutants in the city’s air, as per the pollution monitoring agency.

The people of the city and the adjoining areas woke up to a layer of smog and haze, while the skies were less clear, as compared to Sunday. Mundka and Anand Vihar were the two areas in Delhi, with the worst AQI levels. AQI reading of Mundka at 4 pm was 415 , while Anand Vihar clocked an index value of 403, being the only places with pollution levels above 400, falling in the ‘severe’ category.

People continued to face difficulty in breathing while they were outdoors, especially in areas with more traffic and construction sites around. Restrictions under the anti- pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)’s different stages remain in place.

Meanwhile, with the beginning of the winters in Delhi, the change in meteorological conditions exacerbates the pollution situation across the city. People now want a long term solution for the problem which has been bothering them for several years.

According to the Indian Institute for Tropical Meteorology’s air quality and weather bulletin for the city on Monday, “The air quality is likely to be in Very Poor category from 26.11.2024 to 27.11.2024. The air quality is likely to be in Severe category on 28.11.2024.” CPCB forecast stated that the air quality is likely to be in ‘Severe’ to ‘Very Poor’ category until November 27.